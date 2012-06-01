Gun Training Day 1

We rose at 5am for a nice breakfast, packed up our equipment and headed off to Frontsight. The faucility is located in Parumph NV which truely is close to the middlem of no where. We were greeted at the gate by aman in a very snappy professional uniform and directed to parking. After checking in and being assigned to a range we were then directed to weapons inspection. They checked our weapons, ammo and holsters. Mine did not cover the trigger gaurd enough and had the choice of renting one for $5 or going to the proshop and buying an new one. I bought a new one and was pleased to find that their prices were as good as what I could have gotten on the internet. It was of to the opening lecture.

The lecture hall was large and well air conditioned with coffee, tea or water. There was the normal welcome and thank you for coming speech. Then there was a video about Frontsight and there philosophy of correcting the mindset lf gun onwership. They are of course proponents of the second amendment, and feel that with proper training gun ownership can be safe for everyone. Then was a presenation on saftey. Saftey is very high on their priority list, which is appreciated.

We went to our assigned range where we meant our range master and instructors. They came from all walks of life frome exmilitary, to an retired accountant. As with the person who greeted us at the gate they were in crisp professional unforms. Our group had people from many places, ages and there was men and women. Repeat student, people who had some knkwledge and novices who have never fired a gun before. They used the student teacher method in which we were paired up and helped each other get each new technique right. The instructors would move up and down the line making further corrections as needed. Safety once again was reviewed. We learned the proper proceedures for a chamber check to make sure your weapon was unloaded or loaded. We learned how to properly load and unload our weapons. This was all done in a dry practice format, which means no ammo is used.

Now it was time for live fire, saftey was agianx reviewed, and we locked and loaded. This is where we worked on stance, grip and trigger control. The patients of the instructors showed through with the novicd shooters. I learned some new things and my student coaches were helpful. We shot controled pairs (2 shots) to the thoracic cavity fro 3,5 and 7 meteres. The goal of the day was accuracy over speed.

The day also included two lectures, the first was on levels of awareness. They use a color code method, white being totally obilivious to the world around you, yellow being aware lf your surroindings, increasing to black wear you need to make a choice on whether deadly force is the onky way out. It was enlightneing, and informative. The next lecture was part 1 of the ethics of using deadly force. When is it justified and when it is not. Also very interesting I am looking forward to part 2.

Tomorrow more advanced techniques such as shooting from the holster and prefecting sight picture and trigger control. With more lectures on ethics and law. It will also be cooler tomorrow today was 100 degrees. That is all for now, I apologize for any missing as I typing on my tablet.

