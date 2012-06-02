Gun Training Day 2

Sorry still in tablet so no pitures yet. Day two started right on the range. We spent someime doing dry practice to help ingrain the muscle memory of the new techniques we were learning. As with the first day saftey was paramount. We were piared together with someone shooting the same time of handgun so we could more precisley help each other. The focus of day two shooting was presenting and shooting from the holster two controled shots to the thoracic cavity. Then to transistion to a single headshot if your aggressor was not stoped by the first shots.We were also taught how to clear multiple types of malfuctions and how to load the weapon in case of emergency, such as running out of ammo during a shooting situation. Even for an old military guy I am learning great new techniques.

The afternon lecture was part two of ethics and law when it comes to using deadly force. I want to make the point here that this is not a school for redneck gun nuts. This is a school for people who support our rights to bare arms and want to learn the proper way to do so. They teach technique and metal awareness. They are always emphizing that the use of deadly force is always the last resort. They spend time teaching us how to avoid ever having touse our weapons.

During lunch just for fun we got to shoot an Uzi machune gun. Having explerience with this type of weapon in the military I could not pass this up. It was a blast and brought back a few memories. We also had a lecture on tachtical techniques for searching your house in the case of an intruder. Or how to protect your family in the case of a home intruder. Having just had a home invasion around the corner from my hiuse only a month ago I paid close attention to this lecture. Tomorrow we will get paired with our friends for'the day I am looking forward to that. I cannot emphisize how prefessional and curtious the people who run this traing are. They are one of the few schools that will train handicaped peole. One range is even setp for wheelchairs. Looking forward to tomorrow.

