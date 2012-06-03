Gun Training Day 3

Me and my friend Pete.

Day three was made more interesting by the 30mph winds. The day began with no lecture it was straight to the range. We started with a dry practice drill set reviewing what we had already learned. This helps re-enforces the muscle memory. They also added a time factor in our shooting to increase add stress. My techniques was improving and so was my shot placement. So an old dog can be taught.

We spent some time in an area they call Monster Inc. a large area with just doors. The purpose of this area is to teach us how to enter a room with potential bad guys. This would be used if you had an intruder or were to come home to an intruder. This information would come in handy at the tactical simulator house. Here is the set-up: You come home there are screams for help coming from behind your front door. You call 911 the police are 15 minutes away due to a major fire and road blockages. You will have enter to save yiur family. With the instructor in tow you enter the house. You open the door and down the hall is a man with a gun pointed at you. 2 shots. You turn to your left a man with a camera, you do not shoot him. You look right a man with a cellphone you do not shoot him. As you look more into the left a bad guy with a hostage , it is your wife. A singke controled shot to the head. You enter farther suddenly low to your right a masked man with a gun. you turn 2 shots in the thoracic. Room cleared, through the next door, as you enter you look right a gun pointed at you 2 shots to the thoracic. Room and house cleared. Understand all these targets are paper, the instructor is talking or yelling adding stress. I am proud to say, I shot no innocents, saved my wife and killed all the bad guys.

Back to the range feeling accomplished. We then stepped it up another notch. Adding concealment to the task. Learning how to shoot from the holster from a concealed carry. Also learning all the re-loading, and malfunction clearing from a concealed carry. The goal would be a controled 2 shots to the bad guy from 3 meters from concealment in 1.5 seconds. The rest of the proceedures were also stressed with the addition of a time element. Tomorrow will be the final day and the final test, and man on man shoot off. No we are not going to shoot each other but each man will have a set of targets the first through targets wins and moves on.

