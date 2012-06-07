Gun Training Day 4 and Pictures

Day four was sad as it was the last day. it was also very exciting , because there was several events planned. We started as with every other day with practice drills. I was amazed at how easy it was now compared to day one and even those that had never picked up a pistol before were proficient in the practice drills. That is a tribute to the teaching methods at Frontsight. After practice and a few shooting drills came some fun.
We enter the man to man or politically correct person to person shoot off range/ There were steel targets set up on the adjoining range. At 10 meters was a grey target with what looked like a postage stamp white target by the head. That was our hostage shot. Hit the white without hitting the grey hostage. Down range at about 20 meters were a red and a blue target. After saving the hostage you were to engage the red target with at least one shot if you missed you could engage the blue with 2 shots before going back to red. You fired until all targets were down. first one to finish without hitting the hostage wins. They call my name and I step up with another student we turn and they give the go command. First shot was a miss, I settle down hit the white, one shot each at the red and blue and I win ( yippeee). I make it to the quarter finals. Next time up I hit all my targets but nicked the hostage only a flesh wound but that eliminates me. My friend Pete made it to the semi-finals.
After lunch came the test. We would be scored on accuracy, and speed with body and head shots from 3,5 and 7 meters. The just body shots from 19 and 15 meters. I did well had a couple of bad shots but was pleased. Next came the weapons manipulation testing also under time pressure. We started with a tactical reload, then moved on to the emergency reload. The emergency reload was by far the most pressure. Simulating an empty chamber during an encounter you had roughly 2 secs to reload and be back on target. I missed it by () that much. We then preformed all the malfunction re-sets also under time pressure. I passed with a decetn score all of my point drops were because of time. This will improve with practice.
Over all I had a great time with my friend and with the instructors. I made new freinds and gained new skills. That was the goal and it was achieved. I hope you all enjoy the pictures.