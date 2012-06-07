Gun Training Day 4 and Pictures

This is me and Pete. Can you tell we are having a good time?

Me and Bill. Bill was our range master and head instructor for the course. he had one of those deep radio announcer voices and a wicked sense of humor.

Scott was our lecture teacher and as with Bill had a great sense of humor. He was excellent of giving us the information we needed.

Instructor demo with William (mustache) and John.

John checking out my weapon after a malfunction. He took it repaired and I was ready to go.

One on One instruction with Paul. he is telling to keep my elbow in and squeeze.

The shooting line. The students in the back are acting as coaches then we switch. The student coaching is very helpful. Pairing up those with similar weapons systems so they can help each other.

Me at the ready.

Point in

Pete at Monsters Inc.

Day four was sad as it was the last day. it was also very exciting , because there was several events planned. We started as with every other day with practice drills. I was amazed at how easy it was now compared to day one and even those that had never picked up a pistol before were proficient in the practice drills. That is a tribute to the teaching methods at Frontsight. After practice and a few shooting drills came some fun.

Man on Man range

Me round one Man on Man.

We enter the man to man or politically correct person to person shoot off range/ There were steel targets set up on the adjoining range. At 10 meters was a grey target with what looked like a postage stamp white target by the head. That was our hostage shot. Hit the white without hitting the grey hostage. Down range at about 20 meters were a red and a blue target. After saving the hostage you were to engage the red target with at least one shot if you missed you could engage the blue with 2 shots before going back to red. You fired until all targets were down. first one to finish without hitting the hostage wins. They call my name and I step up with another student we turn and they give the go command. First shot was a miss, I settle down hit the white, one shot each at the red and blue and I win ( yippeee). I make it to the quarter finals. Next time up I hit all my targets but nicked the hostage only a flesh wound but that eliminates me. My friend Pete made it to the semi-finals.

After lunch came the test. We would be scored on accuracy, and speed with body and head shots from 3,5 and 7 meters. The just body shots from 19 and 15 meters. I did well had a couple of bad shots but was pleased. Next came the weapons manipulation testing also under time pressure. We started with a tactical reload, then moved on to the emergency reload. The emergency reload was by far the most pressure. Simulating an empty chamber during an encounter you had roughly 2 secs to reload and be back on target. I missed it by () that much. We then preformed all the malfunction re-sets also under time pressure. I passed with a decetn score all of my point drops were because of time. This will improve with practice.

Over all I had a great time with my friend and with the instructors. I made new freinds and gained new skills. That was the goal and it was achieved. I hope you all enjoy the pictures.