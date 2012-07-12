A few kitty funnies Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Hiram-1381633 Thu Jul 12, 2012 6:14 AM not-newslovehumorfriendscatsmindkittylaughsjedithumbs Discuss: ! "You do not need to see his identification. These are not the droids you are looking for""I am trying to sleep. Walk away and no one gets hurt"Can we get a little privacy here? "I love you""If only I had an oppose-able thumb, I could rule the world"Just a few fun pictures of the girls.H keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment