Good-bye to a friend

Today I said good-bye to an old friend. I got her 17 yeas ago, she was the runt and made up for that in energy and smarts. She was with me through two children, one divorce, a bachelor pad and a new marriage. She was there for me for every tear, and every smile. She gave me 17 years of unconditional love and I will miss her. I wrote this poem for her many years ago and id how she will be remembered.

four legs prancing and tail a wagging

running so fast with tongue dragging

always happy for me to see

wiggling, waggling dancing with glee

always there for me in happy and sad

even when i am angry and mad

calming my nerves with the love i feel

it is great the arrangement such a good deal

all she ask in return is a pat or a pet

her needs are so easily met

so here is to Sammy my four legged friend

always there for me at each days end

from her one thing i have learned

unconditional love is so easily returned