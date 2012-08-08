Good-bye to a friend

Today I said good-bye to an old friend. I got her 17 yeas ago, she was the runt and made up for that in energy and smarts. She was with me through two children, one divorce, a bachelor pad and a new marriage. She was there for me for every tear, and every smile. She gave me 17 years of unconditional love and I will miss her. I wrote this poem for her many years ago and id how she will be remembered.
four legs prancing and tail a wagging
running so fast with tongue dragging
always happy for me to see
wiggling, waggling dancing with glee
always there for me in happy and sad
even when i am angry and mad
calming my nerves with the love i feel
it is great the arrangement such a good deal
all she ask in return is a pat or a pet
her needs are so easily met
so here is to Sammy my four legged friend
always there for me at each days end
from her one thing i have learned
unconditional love is so easily returned