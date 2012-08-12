A Heart Condition

The last few days have been filled with wonder and thought. On a normal Thursday at work around 11am I started to feel some tightening in my chest, it would come and go but I did not think much of it. Then around 2pm it got really tight, I started having upper back pain and numbness down my left arm. Being a medical professional my first thought was to ignore it. ( just kidding). I went to see on of the doctors in the building and he took one look at me and said " Hiram you look like crap." I explained the symptoms and off to the emergency room I went. I realized how serious this might be when the CEO of the group I worked showed up with my wife, both looking rather frantic. They did an EKG and took blood looking for elevated Troponin. The initial test came back negative. I was admitted and sent to a room. That night around 11:30pm I was awoken by the nurses shoving oxygen in my nose and looking rather frantic, I noticed an defibulator by the foot of my bed. It seem sin my sleep I went into V-Tac, they asked me if I lost consciousness, where upon I answered I did not know I was asleep. I was moved to ICU and the next morning they did a echocardiogram. That evening my cardiologist came to see me puzzled, he thought for sure I would be head to the cath lab or surgery but they still found nothing wrong. The next day I had a stress test and again nothing could be found wrong. Through all of this I studied and have learned some things and been blessed by many this.

First I learned that I am loved more than I can imagine. My wife was flooded with calls, text messages and Facebook post. All of them telling her that they were there to help no matter what her needs. All of them telling her that they were praying for me. Everything that happened pointed to a Cardiac event, everything that happened said I had a heart attack , yet every test was normal. My cardiologist and the doctors I work for are puzzled. I am not, because I know the power of prayer and the love of God. This is one of those things that just brings it home.

I have learned to trust God even more. As I was contemplating these events even as they were unfolding I knew it would turn out well. My wife through the brave façade, was worried and scared. And she looked to me to make it better. I had know problem telling not to worry I got it. I could tell her this because even though I was not sure I really did have it, I knew that God had it. I had will and do put my faith in Him, that He will not let me down . That not matter what the out come it will be for the good and glory of Him. I could show her strength and peace because He gave me strength and peace. Proverbs says it all "Trust in God with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding and He will guide your path." He is my strength and my fortress and I will rest in Him.

Lastly I have been over these last days focused on the heart ( imagine that). We spend so much time and wasted energy giving our hearts away to so many things. I am as guilty as the next. Yet every time we give a piece of our hearts away it can only become weaker. Our hearts are strongest when they beat for one thing as a whole. I began a search through God's word on what that means. We are our hearts are strongest when we follow, live for, believe in, trust in, walk with and obey God with all our hearts. But most important and above all we are to love God with all our hearts. Because if we do not love with al lour hearts then we cannot do any of the others. By loving God with all out hearts He gives us the poser and desire to love others in the same way. He gives us the peace in times of trouble and strength in the times of weakness. Our love or lack of love for God is a heart condition and it is not one that can be helped by doctors, or medicine it can only be cured by opening our hearts to God on our own. One heart beating for one thing, there is nothing stronger.

