First Hand History - Planes

We spent the day at the Palm Springs air museum. This is one of the best because of several unique thing. First off all the planes are in working order. Having been restored to flying condition, from the tires up. Second you can reach up and touch them, they are not roped off, being able to touch history is so cool. Lastly the volunteers are all former pilots, mechanics and gunners form these plane. We spent hours talking to these wonderful men, and learning from their own experiences. Being able to get history from this perspective is invaluable and such an honor. I hope you enjoy.
