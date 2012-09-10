First Hand History - Planes

Painted in the original colors of one of the Tuskegee Airmen,

Tail rudder signed by ten of the Tuskegee pilots.

Ball turrent from a B-17G that is being restored with one of our host.

Some of the "nose" art, this being a family museum it is not original. Most of the original "nose" art was in the nude.

Can you name this plane?

We spent the day at the Palm Springs air museum. This is one of the best because of several unique thing. First off all the planes are in working order. Having been restored to flying condition, from the tires up. Second you can reach up and touch them, they are not roped off, being able to touch history is so cool. Lastly the volunteers are all former pilots, mechanics and gunners form these plane. We spent hours talking to these wonderful men, and learning from their own experiences. Being able to get history from this perspective is invaluable and such an honor. I hope you enjoy.

