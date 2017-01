Midway Museum San Diego CA

Wife telling me how to fly.

I had the privilege of landing on a carrier at night in one of these as a passenger. Scariest thing I have ever done. .

Top Gun.

Spent the day in San Diego with some history. They had F-18 flight simulators there and that was a blast. I messed up on the carrier landings but the touch and goes on land went well. Being on board brought back a few memories, some good some not so good.

