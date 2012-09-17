Goodbye Haley

Haley was our first pet together, I promised my wife when we got a house she could have a cat. She searched extensively and could not find one she liked. I came across this little torte and thought she looked interesting. I asked to hold her and noticed two things. She was a sweetie and she was soft, she was like petting a chinchilla,knowing my wife liked soft things i went home and told her I found her cat. When she first saw Haley she thought she was a bit strange looking but after holding her she to realized what I had discovered and Haley had a forever home. She fit right in there with Sammy and took to my wife right away. She would spend hours sitting on my wife's chest purring and getting petted. At bed time she would climb onto your chest and curl up to go to sleep. This worked because she never got any heavier than 8lbs.

As we got other cats Haley became the one in charge, she was the little princess. She would sit there regal looking as the other cats played, giving them the tortie stink eye, knowing she was better than them. They all respected her authority. AS she grew older she never lost her want for affection always there waiting to be stroked. She developed thyroid problems and we medicated her for that. Over the past few months she had gotten thinner and we knew her time was coming. She was 15 years old when she passed on the early hours of this morning in her favorite spot under the bed. The dynamics of our house changes once again as the priness moved on. We will miss you little girl.

In loving memory

H

Haley loved to imitate the Sphinx

She loved her mom.

She loved ice.