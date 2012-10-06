Newsvine

Hiram-1381633

About Articles: 90 Seeds: 6 Comments: 3887 Since: Oct 2009

A little Biblical knowledge

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Hiram-1381633
Sat Oct 6, 2012 9:45 AM
Discuss:

I found this fun little test, it goes along with a previous some one else posted. It is a fill in the blank to some very common Scripture. Give it a shot 

http://www.beliefnet.com/iLoveJesus/Features/The-Bible-Fill-in-the-Blank-Quiz.aspx

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor