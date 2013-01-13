Things we do not see in main stream media

A young Dallas woman was home alone one afternoon when two armed men kicked in the front door. Fortunately, the woman remembered her daddy’s advice to defend herself, with a gun if need be. She took up the pistol her father had taught her to use and fired on the burglars when the duo reached the top of the stairs near where she was hiding from them. Both men fled the house, where one collapsed and died from the gunshot wound he had sustained. Police are searching for the other burglar. The homeowner is not expected to face charges.

Source: KXAS TV, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX, nbcdfw.com/news/local/Homeowner-Shoots-Intruders- Police-174633151.html

A 70-year-old Charleston woman grabbed her handgun to investigate when her home alarm went off just before 2 a.m. one morning. Approaching her back door, she startled a man who had broken into her home, who then punched her in the face. Recovering quickly, she fired a single .38 Special round at him, which put him to flight. Responding police failed to find the intruder, but they credited the homeowner’s fast action with her revolver with saving her from what could easily have been a worse fate.

Source: Charleston, WV Daily Mail, dailymail.com/ policebrfs/201210110206

They had guns, but not much courage. Two armed men saw an Akron man park his car late one night and thought they had found an easy target. Putting on masks and approaching their mark, one armed bandit opened the passenger door and pointed his gun at the citizen, only to be surprised to see that the citizen was prepared to defend himself with his own legally-carried pistol. That was enough to send both would-be bad guys fleeing without a shot being fired by either side.

Source: OHIO.COM, a subsidiary of the Akron, OH Beacon Journal,ohio.com/news/break-news/man-withconcealed-carry-gun-permit-foilsakron-robbery-attempt-1.338558

A man with a shotgun approached another man in a Walgreens parking lot. Putting the shotgun to the head of the victim, he demanded money. Undaunted, the would-be victim quickly drew his legally-carried pistol and fired one shot, ending the robbery attempt and putting the robber to flight. Responding police cordoned off the area and searched it with the help of a K-9 unit, and found the robber with a non-life threatening wound to the hip. He faces multiple felony charges. The citizen-defender will not be charged.

Source: KBMT TV, Beaumont, TX 12newsnow.com/story/19253451/shotgun-robber-not-

A young Calera girl was home alone one day when she heard someone ring the doorbell. Afraid to answer the door, she then heard the man go around to the back door and proceed to kick it in. Frightened, she called her mother at work, who told her to retrieve the family pistol and hide. Later, the intruder approached the upstairs closet where the youngster, who was both armed and frightened, was hiding. Seeing the doorknob turning and fearing for her life, the child fired one shot from the pistol, which both hit the home invader and put him to flight. Police, who had been alerted to the situation by the mother and responded quickly to the scene, arrived in time to apprehend the wounded man down the street from the scene. He faces felony charges after his release from hospital.

Source: KXII TV, Sherman, TX kxii.com/headlines/Twelve-year-old-Bryan-Cogirl-shoots-home-intruder–174678431.html

An Austin arcade manager was closing his arcade late one evening when a man tried to force his way into the business. Seeing he was losing the struggle to keep the door closed against the intruder, and realizing the intruder was armed with a knife, the manager drew a pistol and fi red once on his assailant, killing him. Charges have not been filed against the arcade manager, who is co-operating with the police investigation.

Source: Your News Now, Austin, TX, ynn.com/content/top_stories/288517/arcade-manager-shoots–kills-armedwould-be-robbe